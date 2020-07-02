Advertisement

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.
The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.(Source: NBC12)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

A FedEx spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The Redskins play at FedExField Stadium in Landover, Maryland. FedEx President and CEO Fred Smith is a minority owner and has been since 2003.

Thursday’s request comes one day after AdWeek reported investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asked FedEx, Nike and other businesses to terminate their sponsorship with the Redskins over the name.

The team has been under fire for decades over its controversial moniker with many calling it a racial slur against Native Americans.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has been adamant in his opposition to the name change.

Thursday’s move is arguably the most compelling in the battle over the brand. Right now, there’s no word on what might happen with FedEx if the team keeps its name.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

Local

Augusta County childcare center adjusts to phase three guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
WLEC does have plenty of precautions in place to keep everyone safe. Parents can only pick up and drop off their children and cannot go inside the main building.

Latest News

State

Virginia Department of Health notes importance of testing and community’s role in reopening long-term care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
The VDH is working on addressing outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state and offering guidance for a safe reopening.

Local

Warner’s Drive-In in Pendleton County ready for opening weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
After having to delay their summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner’s Drive-In near the town of Franklin will be showing movies on the silver screen again this weekend.

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

State

Gov. Northam announces more than $10.3 million to support affordable housing units

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Governor Northam said more than $10.3 million would go towards creating or preserving 790 affordable housing units for low-income Virginians.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Walmart is transforming 160 parking lots to drive-in theatres

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots Into drive-in theaters. Walmart is partnering with Tribeca enterprises for the films. Locations and movie titles haven't been announced yet.Walmart says the family-friendly nights will include hit movies