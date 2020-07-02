Gov. Northam announces more than $10.3 million to support affordable housing units

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that more than $10.3 million will go towards Affordable and Special Needs Housing (ASNH) loans for 14 projects across Virginia.

The money will create or preserve 790 affordable housing units for low-income Virginians and support new construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing and permanent supportive housing for vulnerable populations and will leverage over $181 million in additional federal, state, local, and private lending resources, according to a press release.

“Quality affordable housing is essential to creating vibrant communities and ensuring that every Virginia family has the opportunity to thrive,” said Gov. Northam. “That’s why I committed to doubling the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this past General Assembly session and will continue to prioritize efforts to transform our housing stock. This increased funding is even more critical as we work to address homelessness, reduce evictions, and help Virginians facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The funding comes from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF).

Spring 2020 Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans were awarded to the following organizations:

Better Housing Coalition - $800,000 Richmond

Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority - $800,000 - Charlottesville

Community Housing Inc. - $800,000 - Richmond

Community Housing Partners - $500,000 - Galax

Dakota Partners, Inc. - $700,000 - Richmond

Humanities Foundation - $700,000 - Spotsylvania

Mark-Dana Corporation - $700,000 - King William

Project:HOMES - $400,000 - Hanover

Housing Partnerships - $700,000 - Williamsburg

People Incorporated - $800,000 - Abingdon

The Community Builders - $700,000 - Richmond

The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust - $440,000 - Richmond

Wesley Housing Development Corporation - $700,000 - Fairfax

Wesley Housing Development Corporation - $1,600,000 - Winchester

