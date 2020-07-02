Advertisement

Grand Caverns Pool opens for 2020 summer season

The Grand Caverns Pool in Grottoes opened July 1, 2020 for the summer season.
The Grand Caverns Pool in Grottoes opened July 1, 2020 for the summer season.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) -The temperature this week is perfect to put on some sunscreen and lay out next to a pool.

The Grand Caverns pool is open for the 2020 season after being closed last year for renovations.

The pool is only accepting 75% of its capacity under phase three guidelines. It allows just more than 90 people allowed in the pool area at at time.

"Us being able to get out and feel like normal again, I think it feels really good," Kenadie Gordon said.

Many people were excited to get out under the sun on Wednesday at the Grand Caverns Pool for the first day of its season.

"Because with the pandemic and going crazy, so now we get to come out to the pool and get exercise and have fun, so it's really great," Martha Shifflett said.

While the pool is open, there are some extra precautions staff are taking to keep everyone safe.

“The lifeguard staff is closing down the pool just every two hours for fifteen minutes to do some disinfecting and everyone does have to get out of the pool during that time, but they can stay in the pool yard,” Ashley Collier, Grottoes Tourism and Park Director said.

Guests will be also screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the pool area, and staff ask you keep your distance once inside.

Despite the safety measures, people were still having fun and staying cool.

“It is really hot outside and we were excited that they opened because they weren’t open last year,” Kaylin Rhodenizer said.

The pool was closed last year due to renovations.

"We redid the entire liner, we have new racing tiles, we have new tile around the perimeter," Collier said. "We've got a walk-in entry to the pool now, we've got new water features, additional steps, a new ADA compliant lift."

They also have new water water features but those will remain off under phase three guidelines.

Masks are not required in the pool yard, but they are needed if you use the bath house.

Admission is $5 for non-residents, and it’s $4 for anyone who lives in Grottoes.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Regency at Augusta set to open in July

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Regency at Augusta, an assisted-living facility, was under construction in 2018 while crews put up a roof and drywall. On January 6th, the building had caught on fire, destroying the progress they made.

Local

New Virginia law requires racial questions to be asked at traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
New laws are in effect across the Commonwealth starting Wednesday with some that will help shed light on whether certain groups are targeted by police.

Local

Rockingham Park at the Crossroads gets a new addition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
If you’re headed to Rockingham Park at the Crossroads this week you may notice a new addition wrapped around the park.

State

Doctor shares concern as Phase 3 begins: “Just because you can do certain things, doesn’t mean you should do certain things.”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Dr. Taison Bell said he and many of his colleagues believe the start of Phase 3 in the commonwealth is premature, as states across the country are seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases after rolling back restrictions.

Latest News

News

Watch the evening weather forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch the evening weather forecast

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
There are more than 63,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Virginia, while there are more than 2,900 cases in West Virginia.

News

Columbas statue removed in Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Christopher Columbas statue in Ohio at the City Hall has been removed. Crews used a crane to help pull the overweight statue out.

News

Regency in Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
An assisted living facility in Fishersville that burned down 2 years ago is gearing up to reopen this month. It had burned down during construction.

News

Stonewall Jackson in Richmond taken down

Updated: 4 hours ago
Crews in Richmond are taking down the city's Stonewall Jackson monument. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of several monuments throughout the city. Many new laws took effect across the commonwealth today.

News

Grottoes Pool reopens

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Grand Cavens pool has reopened for the summer under phase 3 under guidelines. The pool closed due to the pandemic.