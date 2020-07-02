Grand Caverns Pool opens for 2020 summer season

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) -The temperature this week is perfect to put on some sunscreen and lay out next to a pool.

The Grand Caverns pool is open for the 2020 season after being closed last year for renovations.

The pool is only accepting 75% of its capacity under phase three guidelines. It allows just more than 90 people allowed in the pool area at at time.

"Us being able to get out and feel like normal again, I think it feels really good," Kenadie Gordon said.

Many people were excited to get out under the sun on Wednesday at the Grand Caverns Pool for the first day of its season.

"Because with the pandemic and going crazy, so now we get to come out to the pool and get exercise and have fun, so it's really great," Martha Shifflett said.

While the pool is open, there are some extra precautions staff are taking to keep everyone safe.

“The lifeguard staff is closing down the pool just every two hours for fifteen minutes to do some disinfecting and everyone does have to get out of the pool during that time, but they can stay in the pool yard,” Ashley Collier, Grottoes Tourism and Park Director said.

Guests will be also screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the pool area, and staff ask you keep your distance once inside.

Despite the safety measures, people were still having fun and staying cool.

“It is really hot outside and we were excited that they opened because they weren’t open last year,” Kaylin Rhodenizer said.

The pool was closed last year due to renovations.

"We redid the entire liner, we have new racing tiles, we have new tile around the perimeter," Collier said. "We've got a walk-in entry to the pool now, we've got new water features, additional steps, a new ADA compliant lift."

They also have new water water features but those will remain off under phase three guidelines.

Masks are not required in the pool yard, but they are needed if you use the bath house.

Admission is $5 for non-residents, and it’s $4 for anyone who lives in Grottoes.

