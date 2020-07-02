Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a string of bills on Thursday passed in the Republican-controlled legislature to reopen businesses and help reignite parts of the economy most hurt by the coronavirus. With GOP lawmakers unlikely to have the votes needed to override the Democratic governor’s decision, amusement parks, entertainment venues, bars, gyms, skating rinks and bowling alleys will almost assuredly remain closed for at least two more weeks. By Bryan Anderson. SENT: 660 words, AP Photos.

COLLEGE PROFESSOR-SOCIAL MEDIA POST WILMINGTON, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington has reached a half-million-dollar settlement with a professor who announced his retirement amid backlash over his comments on social media, which included calling the state’s governor “Massa Cooper.” In an email sent to faculty, staff and students, UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli on Thursday announced that Mike Adams, a sociology and criminology professor at UNCW, would receive $504,702 for lost salary and lost retirement benefits. The payment was approved by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and the UNC Board of Governors, according to Sartarelli. SENT: 340 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCIENCE OF KINDNESS UNDATED — Acts of kindness may not be that random after all. Science says being kind pays off. Research shows that acts of kindness make us feel better and healthier. Kindness is also key to how we evolved and survived as a species, scientists say. We are hard-wired to be kind. Kindness “is as bred in our bones as our anger or our lust or our grief or as our desire for revenge,” said University of California San Diego psychologist Michael McCullough, author of the forthcoming book “Kindness of Strangers.” It’s also, he said, “the main feature we take for granted.” By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 960 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— COOPER-BILL SIGNINGS — Another two dozen bills were signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, including one with money to help build a long-planned park to honor the contributions of African Americans in North Carolina.

— BELK LAYOFFS — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted layoffs at the Belk department store chain, including at its North Carolina-based corporate headquarters.

— CATHOLIC PRIEST-ABUSE ALLEGATIONS — The Charlotte diocese’s bishop says a priest in North Carolina will continue to be placed on administrative leave after allegations of sexual abuse against him were revealed last year.

— POLICING COSTS — Law enforcement agencies have spent at least $2.2 million responding to protests that occurred in Raleigh, North Carolina, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

___

VIRGINIA

RACIAL JUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES-VIRGINIA RICHMOND, Va. — Work crews removed a second Confederate monument in Richmond on Thursday, as the city rushes to take down statues that have long been seen as symbols of slavery and oppression. A crowd cheered as a crane pulled a statue of Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury from its base, a day after crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from Mayor Levar Stoney to remove all Confederate statues on city land. SENT: 320 words, AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LEE STATUE RICHMOND, Va. — Just a little over a month ago, the area around Richmond’s iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was as quiet and sedate as the statue itself. But since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the area has been transformed into a bustling hub of activity for demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism. By Denise Lavoie. SENT: 840 words, AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BLACK BUSINESSES BOSTON — Black-owned businesses are enjoying a surge in support amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. From a Boston bike shop to a Los Angeles bakery and a Virginia watchmaker, Black entrepreneurs are reporting brisk sales. Many say they’ve been included in lists of Black-owned businesses circulating on social media, boosting their exposure. But the increased demand hasn’t been without growing pains for some. Black-owned bookshops in Boston and elsewhere have received backlash as they’ve struggled to keep up with demand. At the same time, Black owners hope the sales boom isn’t a passing fad but leads to lasting change. By Phillip Marcelo. SENT: 910 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— FIREFIGHTERS-ANGRY CROWD — Firefighters were pushed and kicked by an angry crowd as they tried to treat a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash, officials in Virginia Beach said.

— BLUE CRAB NUMBERS — A new report says that blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are not being over harvested.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTION PROTEST — A demonstration against the end of the moratorium on evictions put in place in Virginia due to the coronavirus pandemic led to a courthouse window being smashed and chemical irritants released on the crowd by deputies.

— FALSE REPORT-WOMAN CHARGED — Authorities in Virginia said a white woman was charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s health department is instructing health care providers to order a coronavirus test for anyone who requests it, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday. The order applies to anyone who asks for a test regardless of symptoms. While Maryland has locations where people can get a free test without a doctor’s order and without symptoms, some testing sites continue to require a doctor’s order. SENT: 150 words.

POULTRY PLANT-WASTEWATER DOVER, Del. — A Superior Court judge has ordered an Arkansas poultry processing company and two Delaware subsidiaries to pay more than $28,000 in sanctions for repeatedly refusing to provide information to plaintiffs suing the company over wastewater violations in southern Delaware. The judge this week ordered Mountaire Corp. and the subsidiaries to pay $18,000 in attorneys fees to the plaintiffs and more than $10,300 for the plaintiffs’ share of billings from a special master appointed by the court to help manage the case. By Randall Chase. SENT: 640 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WHIPPING POST REMOVAL GEORGETOWN, Del. — An 8-foot (2.4 meters) tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination. The post outside the Sussex County Courthouse in Georgetown was removed after an hour and a half of excavation and put in storage unit with other historical artifacts, news outlets reported. SENT: 250 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— OFFICER-MISCONDUCT CHARGES — Authorities say a police officer in Maryland was accused of giving confidential information about a case to a prostitute he was paying to engage in sexual acts with him.

— BREONNA TAYLOR MURAL-ANNAPOLIS — A mural of a Black woman who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland.

___

SPORTS

CAR—RACIAL INJUSTICE-NASCAR UNDATED — As the Rev. Greg Drumwright watched members of his ministry crowd the fence at Talladega Superspeedway to cheer for Black driver Bubba Wallace, he realized his first NASCAR race was the start of his immersion into stock car racing. Less than three weeks later, Drumwright has a seat at NASCAR’s leadership table and he said he is ready to disrupt the industry’s social hierarchy and get more Blacks involved, from the board room to the grandstands to the track. By Sports Writer Dan Gelston. SENT: 880 words, AP Photos.

BKW—DUKE-MCCALLIE DURHAM, N.C. — Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach. McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday on the program’s Twitter account. She said she was “choosing to step away” as coach, saying she wanted to bring “clarity” instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract. SENT: 490 words, AP Photos.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.