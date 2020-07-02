Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia said a white woman was charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple. Gladys Townsend was charged Wednesday. Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss said the department received an assault report from 63-year-old Townsend Tuesday. Townsend told police a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She said she didn’t know who her assailants were but gave deputies a description of the couple and their car. Searfoss said an investigation determined an assault didn’t occur and Townsend later confessed to lying about the incident. Details on why Townsend falsely accused the couple weren’t immediately released.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A demonstration against the end of the moratorium on evictions put in place in Virginia due to the virus outbreak led to a courthouse window being smashed and chemical irritants released on the crowd by deputies. News outlets report the incident came after hundreds of demonstrators in Richmond marched on Wednesday. NBC 12 reports Richmond sheriff’s deputies wrestled two protesters to the ground after they entered the John Marshall Courts Building to stage a sit-in demonstration. The news outlet reports demonstrators tried to make their way into the building before deputies released the chemical irritants into the crowd. An object was then thrown into the courthouse window.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A new report says that blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are not being over harvested. The Daily Press in Newport News reported Thursday that the bay’s blue crab population isn’t depleted and that there’s no need for any big changes in how many crabs watermen can catch. The information comes from the Chesapeake Bay Program’s annual Blue Crab Advisory Report. It was released on Wednesday. The report said that crab numbers declined from 594 million last year to 405 million this year. But the drop is in line with natural variation.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A massive statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson has been removed from Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue. The removal Wednesday afternoon came just hours after the city's mayor gave the order to take down Confederate monuments on municipal land. Work crews spent several hours carefully attaching a harness around the statue and using power tools to detach it from its base. Weeks ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the avenue's most prominent and imposing statue, that of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue sits on state land. Its removal has been stalled pending the resolution of several lawsuits.