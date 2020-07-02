Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A demonstration against the end of the moratorium on evictions put in place in Virginia due to the virus outbreak led to a courthouse window being smashed and chemical irritants released on the crowd by deputies. News outlets report the incident came after hundreds of demonstrators in Richmond marched on Wednesday. NBC 12 reports Richmond sheriff’s deputies wrestled two protesters to the ground after they entered the John Marshall Courts Building to stage a sit-in demonstration. The news outlet reports demonstrators tried to make their way into the building before deputies released the chemical irritants into the crowd. An object was then thrown into the courthouse window.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A massive statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson has been removed from Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue. The removal Wednesday afternoon came just hours after the city's mayor gave the order to take down Confederate monuments on municipal land. Work crews spent several hours carefully attaching a harness around the statue and using power tools to detach it from its base. Weeks ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the avenue's most prominent and imposing statue, that of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue sits on state land. Its removal has been stalled pending the resolution of several lawsuits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia said a white woman was charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple. Gladys Townsend was charged Wednesday. Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss said the department received an assault report from 63-year-old Townsend Tuesday. Townsend told police a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She said she didn’t know who her assailants were but gave deputies a description of the couple and their car. Searfoss said an investigation determined an assault didn’t occur and Townsend later confessed to lying about the incident. Details on why Townsend falsely accused the couple weren’t immediately released.