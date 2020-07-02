Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A massive statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson has been removed from Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue. The removal Wednesday afternoon came just hours after the city's mayor gave the order to take down Confederate monuments on municipal land. Work crews spent several hours carefully attaching a harness around the statue and using power tools to detach it from its base. Weeks ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the avenue's most prominent and imposing statue, that of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue sits on state land. Its removal has been stalled pending the resolution of several lawsuits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit claims some of the nation’s leading property management companies deliberately excluded older people from seeing Facebook advertisements for dozens of apartment complexes in the Washington, D.C., area. The class action filed Wednesday by the Housing Rights Initiative is billed as the first lawsuit to accuse residential property management companies of engaging in discrimination in housing advertising. The federal suit says anyone over 50 was deemed to be too old to receive housing ads on Facebook for the 10 companies named as defendants. The federal government has accused Facebook of discrimination for allowing advertisers to systematically exclude groups of people from seeing housing ads.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for spiking his ex-girlfriend’s pitcher of tea with methamphetamine. The Roanoke Times reports that Elvis Jarrett Mullins was sentenced on Friday. Authorities said the 41-year-old from Troutville broke into his ex’s Roanoke house. Prosecutors said the woman returned home and consumed the tea and “felt drugged." Mullins has already served about 15 months. Mullins also has taken part in a drug rehabilitation program and apologized. Judge David Carson said Mullins’ actions could have been disastrous if the couple’s young son also drank the tea.