Here’s where you can watch fireworks this Independence Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Independence Day events all over the commonwealth have been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus. But the public’s desire to keep the tradition of watching fireworks on the Fourth remains strong, and organizations are thinking outside of the box to create memorable shows and experiences.

Even with Virginia’s moving into Phase 3, Gov. Northam’s mask mandate remains in full effect. Social distancing is still highly recommended and the in-person gathering limit cannot exceed 250 people. With all of these factors weighing in, people can be left wondering how they can celebrate Independence Day this year.

While some in-person firework displays and festivities have been canceled or postponed, the following list includes local in-person and virtual fireworks shows that you can tune into this weekend:

Virtual Fireworks Display on Carter Mountain, Charlottesville : Charlottesville’s McIntire Park show has been canceled, but the town will be launching a new display from the top of Carter Mountain this year at around 9:15 p.m. The public has been asked to watch the display from the valley below from their homes or cars. : Charlottesville’s McIntire Park show has been canceled, but the town will be launching a new display from the top of Carter Mountain this year at around 9:15 p.m. The public has been asked to watch the display from the valley below from their homes or cars. NBC29 will also live stream the display on their website for those who aren’t able to venture out.

Town of Luray : The Town of Luray will be launching fireworks from the Fairgrounds. According to a : The Town of Luray will be launching fireworks from the Fairgrounds. According to a post on the Town of Luray’s Facebook page , parking will be limited, but the display should be visible from most of Luray. The display will start at around 9:15 p.m. On July 2, Brandon Reifsnyder with the Page County EMS will fly a drone with a beacon light at the Fairgrounds, which will allow for residents to check to see if they can watch the fireworks from their location. According to another Facebook post , the drone will be in the air at 9:30 p.m. for about 50 minutes.

Town of Bridgewater : On July 3, the : On July 3, the Town of Bridgewater will launch fireworks from behind the Bridgewater Community Center at approximately 9:30 p.m. CDC guidelines and Gov. Northam’s executive orders will be in place.

Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville : Fireworks will be launched from the top of the peak, and guests can watch them from their cars in one of the parking lots listed on their : Fireworks will be launched from the top of the peak, and guests can watch them from their cars in one of the parking lots listed on their website . Their website will also live stream the fireworks display. The display will start at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Grave’s Mountain Lodge, Syria : According to a : According to a Facebook post from Grave’s Mountain Lodge , guests can watch the fireworks display from their cars. Their usual dinner that is served in the Main Lodge before the show will be by reservation only, which can be made by calling 540-923-4231. During dinner, tables will be kept six feet apart and the Main Lodge will have a 50% capacity limit. The display will start at around 9:00 p.m.

Town of Culpeper : According to the : According to the Town of Culpeper Government’s Facebook page , the fireworks display will still be held. The display has been moved from its original location to Rockwater Park, but residents and guests will not be permitted to enter the park after 4:00 p.m. Instead, the Town of Culpeper says that the fireworks should be clearly visible anywhere within the town limits.

Glen Maury Park, Buena Vista: The Buena Vista Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Lexington Lunch and the City of Buena Vista created a : The Buena Vista Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Lexington Lunch and the City of Buena Vista created a Facebook event page for their fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m.

The City of Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Fourth Festival and fireworks display has been postponed. You can read more about the festival here.

Staunton’s annual Happy Birthday America celebration and Waynesboro’s Summer Extravaganza were canceled at the end of April.

The Town of New Market’s Independence Day Celebration has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 12.

For more information on displays in the area, click here. As more decisions on preventing the spread of COVID-19 are made, some fireworks displays may change.

If you hear of additional displays or have more information regarding the displays above, you can call WHSV’s newsroom at 540-433-9191 or email us.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.