Kroger Health announces COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

ROANOKE, Va. (WHSV) — Kroger Health announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit.

The kit is available to Kroger’s frontline associates in Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. According to a press release, the testing solution combines “the safety and convenience of at-home sample collection with the expert guidance of a telehealth consultation.”

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of our associates and our customers has remained our top priority,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

“Over the past few months, Kroger Health has been providing Americans with access to COVID-19 testing through community test sites across the country; however, we’ve observed some individuals do not have access to transportation or live near these community testing locations,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. Because of this, Kroger Health partnered with Gravity Diagnostics to distribute the kits to those who wish to test from the safety of their home.

Here’s how the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit works:

In order to receive a testing kit, a patient will be given access to a website where they will answer screening questions. Here, they will also type in their organization’s benefit code, as well as their own individual code. Then, they will complete a clinical assessment.

Once they receive their kit, the patient will speak with a professional through video-chat. They will help a patient properly test themselves.

After a sample has been collected, the patient will overnight ship their sample to Kroger’s laboratory for processing, which typically takes anywhere between 24 and 48 hours. Once the results are in, patients will be able to access them through an electronic medical record portal, or they can request results be shared over the phone.

“As our country experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases, physical distancing, wearing protective masks and testing remains paramount to flattening the curve,” said Jim Kirby, senior director of Kroger Health. “We know flexible, accessible testing options like home solutions that leverage telehealth technology are critical to accelerating America’s reopening and recovery.”

Kroger Health plans to expand the availability of the kits to other Kroger locations and has a goal of processing up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.

In April, Kroger Health launched public drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites and has since administered more than 100,000 tests across 19 states.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.