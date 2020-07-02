Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL JUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES

Stonewall Jackson removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A massive statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson has been removed from Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue. The removal Wednesday afternoon came just hours after the city's mayor gave the order to take down Confederate monuments on municipal land. Work crews spent several hours carefully attaching a harness around the statue and using power tools to detach it from its base. Weeks ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the avenue's most prominent and imposing statue, that of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue sits on state land. Its removal has been stalled pending the resolution of several lawsuits.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP-MILITARY

Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

AP-US-FACEBOOK-ADS-HOUSING-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit accuses property managers of ageist Facebook ads

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit claims some of the nation’s leading property management companies deliberately excluded older people from seeing Facebook advertisements for dozens of apartment complexes in the Washington, D.C., area. The class action filed Wednesday by the Housing Rights Initiative is billed as the first lawsuit to accuse residential property management companies of engaging in discrimination in housing advertising. The federal suit says anyone over 50 was deemed to be too old to receive housing ads on Facebook for the 10 companies named as defendants. The federal government has accused Facebook of discrimination for allowing advertisers to systematically exclude groups of people from seeing housing ads.

BC-VA-METH SPIKED TEA

Man gets 3 years in prison for spiking ex's tea with meth

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for spiking his ex-girlfriend’s pitcher of tea with methamphetamine. The Roanoke Times reports that Elvis Jarrett Mullins was sentenced on Friday. Authorities said the 41-year-old from Troutville broke into his ex’s Roanoke house. Prosecutors said the woman returned home and consumed the tea and “felt drugged." Mullins has already served about 15 months. Mullins also has taken part in a drug rehabilitation program and apologized. Judge David Carson said Mullins’ actions could have been disastrous if the couple’s young son also drank the tea.

BC-VA-OFFICER CHARGED

City: Officer charged after forcing handcuffed man to ground

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A police officer in Virginia has been charged with assault after authorities said he forced a handcuffed man to the ground when no force was necessary. The Washington Post reports that the Alexandria officer was arrested Tuesday evening and faces charges of misdemeanor assault and battery. The city of Alexandria also said that three supervisors who allegedly failed to investigate the incident “promptly enough” were disciplined. City officials said the incident occurred in late January and involved officer Jonathan B. Griffin. He was escorting a man who had been placed into protective custody for a health evaluation. City officials said the officer was placed on administrative leave, and a process to fire him has begun.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEAR GAS

Judge denies Virginia ACLU's request to bar irritant use

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has denied an emergency request by lawyers from the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union to bar police from using chemical irritants or other devices to disperse protesters. News outlets report Richmond Circuit Judge Beverly Snukals ruled Tuesday that granting the request would interfere with the ability of police to do their jobs. The ACLU said in a statement they'll continue to pursue the lawsuit. Attorneys from the organization had argued in Richmond on Monday that police violated protesters’ constitutional rights to speech by using these devices to disperse a protest outside city hall on June 23.

AP-US-JULY-4-ROBERT-HEMINGS

Remembering the slave who joined Jefferson in Philadelphia

NEW YORK (AP) — Countless words have been written about the Declaration of Independence and Thomas Jefferson, but few about Robert Hemings, the slave who was on hand as Jefferson famously declared that “All men are created equal.” Like so many of his peers, Hemings’ life is a story of what we don’t know. Jefferson himself had little to say about Hemings at the time, rarely mentioning him in his private papers even as he attempted, unsuccessfully, to include a passage in the Declaration that condemned slavery.

AP-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA

In late reversal, Northam moves to keep limits on bars

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is taking a late step to keep bars in restaurants closed as the state prepares to enter Phase 3 of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The governor said Tuesday the state’s restaurants will not be allowed to fully reopen their bars as previously planned. He announced the decision a day before the state was set to allow people to congregate at bars as long as they practiced social distancing. Instead, restaurants can continue to operate under Phase 2 restrictions, which allows limited table service in bar areas. Virginia does not allow establishments to only serve alcohol, they all must serve food.