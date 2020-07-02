Maury statue on Monument Avenue removed from pedestal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — The Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue is being removed Thursday morning.

By 8:30 a.m., contractors were already spotted making their way to the statue. By 10 a.m., the statue was already off the pedestal - a much shorter time than it took crews to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue the day before.

Here we go! I overheard someone from the city saying they wanted a “giant circle” around the area. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/7I0r8ktesz — Olivia Ugino (@OliviaNBC12) July 2, 2020

The statues are being removed by the city of Richmond following an order made by Mayor Levar Stoney. The Stonewall Jackson monument was the first to come down.

The Maury statue was erected in the city on Nov. 11, 1929; it was sculpted by F. William Sievers. It’s on the intersection of Belmont and Monument Avenues. The statue is in two parts - crews say only the main part of the statue will be removed Thursday, not the globe, which is near the top of the statue.

The Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue is set to be removed on Thursday, July 2. (NBC12)

It’s also unclear at this point if the J.E.B Stuart statue will also be removed on Thursday. The city previously said all the Confederate statues they have control over - the state owns the Robert E. Lee statue - would be removed “promptly.”

This is a developing story - NBC12 will continue to provide updates throughout the morning.

