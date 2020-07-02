Mayor Stoney holds first briefing since removal of Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave his first briefing since the removal of Confederate statues started Wednesday along Monument Avenue.

Since then, two statues have been removed - the Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury monuments. The J.E.B. Stuart statue is said to be the next to come down.

Officials have said the mayor will also discuss building new schools in the city.

This is a developing story - NBC12 will be at the press conference and update this story with more information.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.