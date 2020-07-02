Advertisement

Regency at Augusta set to open in July

By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Regency at Augusta, an assisted-living facility, was under construction in 2018 while crews put up a roof and drywall. On January 6th, the building had caught on fire, destroying the progress they made.

”Very manpower intensive, apparatus intensive. It needs copious amounts of water to extinguish such a fire, and these are types of fires a lot of times people only see once in their career,” Greg Schacht, Assistant Fire Chief for Augusta County said.

The cold temperatures and the current structure of the building made it difficult for firefighters to control. It was ultimately ruled as an undetermined fire.

“A lot of stuff you’re used to with a facility that size, like a sprinkler system and things like that, you don’t have that to assist you,” Shacht said.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire.

“We’re very grateful for that, but it was devastating to see that much work put into a building and it to be destroyed,” Karen Pruitt, Director of Marketing and Sales for Regency at Augusta said.

Despite having to start over, the team at Regency at Augusta said they were committed to the vision of bringing exceptional care to seniors in the area.

Now, they are getting ready to open their doors to welcome home residents on July 20.

Staff will be following the state’s guidelines and adjusting their safety protocol as things change.

Pruitt said Regency at Augusta is working to become a resource for the community.

“This can be a difficult landscape to navigate. We want people to feel comfortable contacting us to find out more information about what they need to know to find a perfect place for their loved one, and even if it’s just a fact-finding mission,” Pruitt said.

The facility is offering many amenities for residents to enjoy, including a salon and barber shop, a movie theater and exceptional meals. There will be activities and plenty of opportunities for socialization to keep residents engaged. Pruitt said there is help available for those who need it, but they are encouraging residents to live as independently as they want.

Regency at Augusta is also offering on-site health care through a relationship with Augusta Health.

“Dr. Stephen Turner will be our primary care physician,” Pruitt said. “We’ll be offering occupational therapy, physical therapy through Augusta Health right here on site,” Pruitt said.

They are also partnering with Senior Well, which provide dentistry, podiatry, audiology and optometry on site.

Regency at Augusta is offering a specialized memory-care neighborhood for residents with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“We are going to create a great place to live, work and visit,” Pruitt said.

She said she is really looking forward to building a family within the community.

“Bringing in residents, learning their names one by one as they move in and just building a community where there is lots of joy and laughter filling the hallways,” Pruitt said.

Those who are interested in learning more about Regency at Augusta can go to their website or call (540)456-9857.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

