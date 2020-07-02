Advertisement

UPDATE: Fort Hood to hold news conference on status of Guillen investigation

By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Fort Hood’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Army investigators and local law enforcement officers will update the status of the investigation into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Guillen, 20, disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

Partial remains were found Tuesday in the search for the missing soldier in a shallow grave along the Leon River, but officials have not confirmed the remains are hers.

Early Wednesday a soldier described as a suspect in an Army CID investigation committed suicide as Killeen police officers approached him.

Authorities arrested the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier in connection with the investigation, but did not identify her.

They have provided no information about how either may be linked to Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

Authorities returned Wednesday to the area where the remains were found, to search for additional evidence using drones and cadaver dogs.

Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, whose volunteers searched the area where the remains were found extensively last week, said, “The search is over.”

“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” quoted Miller in a report Wednesday that several suspects were involved in the disappearance and that Guillen’s remains were “sealed in concrete.”

Fort Hood, Wednesday, said DNA and dental records are being used to make a positive identification of the remains.

Meanwhile the Army announced a seven-member inspector general team was sent to Fort Hood to review the post’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

The seven-member team is reviewing the program’s implementation, “assessing whether the command climate is supportive of soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault” and “Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.”

The press release did not indicate whether the review was prompted by Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen’s family alleges Guillen was the target of sexual harassment on post.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, during an emotional news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., said in Spanish she earlier met the man who committed suicide and said he laughed in her face when she asked about Guillen.

Family members and their attorney, are demanding answers from post officials about what happened to Guillen.

Supporters have launched petitions on change.org calling on officials to hold the Army accountable, and to close down Fort Hood altogether.

By early afternoon Thursday, each had more than 200,000 signatures.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Mayor Stoney holds first briefing since removal of Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave his first briefing since the removal of two Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

Regional

Kroger Health announces COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Kroger Health has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit.

State

Charlottesville: $750K in relief grants to support local businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Charlottesville announced Thursday, July 2, that funds from the Small Business Relief Grant will help businesses that have endured significant interruption due to the required closures caused by COVID-19.

National

Black-owned businesses see sales surge amid racism reckoning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Philip Marcelo, Associated Press
Black-owned businesses are enjoying a surge in support amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

State

Court window smashed, at least 2 arrests in Virginia protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A demonstration against the end of the moratorium on evictions put in place in Virginia due to COVID-19 led to a courthouse window being smashed and chemical irritants released on the crowd.

Latest News

State

Maury statue on Monument Avenue removed from pedestal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue is set to be removed on Thursday, July 2.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 532 Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, July 1, Virginia has had 63,735 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Perdue grant provides Good Food School Markets to Harrisonburg and Broadway high schools

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

New rules on Virginia roads

Updated: 15 hours ago
Moving on to some new road rules in Virginia. It's now a class 1 "misdemeanor for a driver who is careless or distracted and ends up hurting someone like a pedestrian or cyclist. It's now required to stop for pedestrians who have the right of way. Those recklessly driving in certain areas will see fines go up by 100 dollars.