Virginia Daybook

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 General Dynamics: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 03 Advance Auto Parts: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=130560&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts Press, 1 540 589 8102

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 9:00 AM Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony at Monticello - Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony at Monticello - Thomas Jefferson's plantation in Virginia

Location: Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.monticello.org, https://twitter.com/TJMonticello

Contacts: Jim Dreesen, Monticello, jdreesen@monticello.org, 1 434 984 9827

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 9:30 AM Mount Vernon marks Independence Day - An American Celebration - Mount Vernon's annual Independence Day event * Mount Vernon is the former home of President George Washington

Location: Mount Vernon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mountvernon.org, https://twitter.com/MountVernon

Contacts: Melissa Wood, Mount Vernon Director of Media Relations, mwood@mountvernon.org, 1 703 799 5203, 1 703 732 5700, https://twitter.com/melissa_at_mv

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 CANCELED: AT&T 4th of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks - CANCELED: 38th annual AT&T 4th of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festevents.org, https://twitter.com/Festevents

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345