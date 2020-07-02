Advertisement

Virtual 4 on the 4th for the Roanoke Boys and Girls Club still needs participants

By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This year’s 4 on the 4th is going to look a little different than usual. The Boys and Girl’s Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year is going virtual.

In 2019, the event sold out, but this year, they still have around 100 spots left for their virtual 4-mile race. This event helps fund the Boys and Girls after-school program throughout the year, said CEO Michelle Davis.

“Groups are doing various routes- it’s your choice of your 4-mile route; you complete your 4 miles then you submit your time- it’s not about how fast you go; it’s really about the community,” said Davis.

This year’s prizes include two $250 gift cards for the winner, best selfie smile, most unique race pattern, and a t-shirt and medal to all participants.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Augusta County childcare center adjusts to phase three guidelines

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
WLEC does have plenty of precautions in place to keep everyone safe. Parents can only pick up and drop off their children and cannot go inside the main building.

State

Virginia Department of Health notes importance of testing and community’s role in reopening long-term care facilities

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
The VDH is working on addressing outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state and offering guidance for a safe reopening.

Local

Warner’s Drive-In in Pendleton County ready for opening weekend

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
After having to delay their summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner’s Drive-In near the town of Franklin will be showing movies on the silver screen again this weekend.

State

Gov. Northam announces more than $10.3 million to support affordable housing units

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Governor Northam said more than $10.3 million would go towards creating or preserving 790 affordable housing units for low-income Virginians.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Latest News

News

Walmart is transforming 160 parking lots to drive-in theatres

Updated: 1 hour ago
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots Into drive-in theaters. Walmart is partnering with Tribeca enterprises for the films. Locations and movie titles haven't been announced yet.Walmart says the family-friendly nights will include hit movies

News

Daycares change

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wonder Land Enrichment center in Verona is one of the childcare centers that remained open during the pandemic. They are adjusting how they are operating under Virginia phase 3.

News

West Virginia Drive in

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Warners Drive-in outside the town of Franklin is reopening. Back in May, the summer movie season was scheduled to start for Warner's drive-in, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening.

News

Another Statue removed in Richmond VA

Updated: 1 hour ago
In Richmond, another statue is removed. Part of the Matthew Fontaine Maury monument was taken down this morning. It has been standing in the city since November of 1929.

News

100 deadliest days

Updated: 1 hour ago
Over the last 5 years from May to August, the commonwealth has averaged over 8,000 accidents involving a teenage driver. A local driving instructor says that he tries everything he can to make sure that his students are prepared.

News

Unemployment numbers continue to fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
The new job growth numbers are out, and it is found that the US unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent. The economy added 4.8 million jobs in June.