Warner’s Drive-In in Pendleton County ready for opening weekend

The drive-in will open its gates at 8 p.m. throughout the summer.
The drive-in will open its gates at 8 p.m. throughout the summer.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — After having to delay their summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner’s Drive-In near the town of Franklin will be showing movies on the silver screen again this weekend.

Back in March, the nonprofit organization decided to delay their opening for a number of reasons, including most of their staff being volunteers and not wanting to risk the chance of spreading the coronavirus.

“We’re kind of a Mom and Pop operation, and it kinda goes with our retro theme and we were concerned about handling a lot of cash,” Bob Davis, with the drive-in, said.

As gyms and restaurants continue to reopen across states, the drive-in team met in June and decided July 4th would be a perfect weekend to reopen their lot.

“We wanted to do this for the community you know everybody’s getting a little stir crazy,” Davis said. “So we thought it was really important to show movies this summer.”

The drive-in team has started to prepare by mowing the grass and laying down paint markers for each car to park at. There will be some changes due to the pandemic, such as guests must stay inside or in front of their vehicle. The restrooms will be open, but the snack bar will remain closed.

The drive-in’s movie selection has all been changed up to show some classic movies all for free.

“All of our movies are retro movies this year, so all the old ones, and so we’re opening with Jaws and were excited about that,” Davis said.

The drive-in plans to run through August and will show movies every other weekend. You are allowed to bring your own food to the film but the staff asks you to throw away your trash when you get home.

While the movies are free, donations are always welcomed for a night of entertainment.

“This year we’re just trying to show some movies and give people an opportunity to come out in a safe way,” Davis said.

