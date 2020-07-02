Wnated: Bryson William Michael

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bryson William Michael, 47, is wanted by the local police.

Michael is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failure to appear in court and two counts of felony larceny.

Michael is known to be from Augusta County, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

