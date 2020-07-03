Advertisement

Attorney General Mark Herring pushes for legalizing marijuana

Marijuana has been decriminalized as of July 1st.
Marijuana has been decriminalized as of July 1st.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - As of July, possession of marijuana in Virginia has been decriminalized.

Anyone caught with an ounce or less could now get a civil violation and a $25 fine.

Attorney General Mark Herring said this is a huge step forward in cannabis reform.

“Well, I’ve been advocating for major reforms to our cannabis laws and Virginia is making a huge step forward by decriminalization of cannabis,” said Herring.

Herring also said he believes there is too much money being spent on marijuana-related crime instead of more serious cases.

“I do think Virginia needs to continue working towards regulated adult use but I can’t overstate it enough. This is a really huge criminal justice reform,” Herring said.

Herring’s goal is to continue to push for legalizing marijuana in Virginia.

