Attorney General Mark Herring pushes for legalizing marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - As of July, possession of marijuana in Virginia has been decriminalized.

Anyone caught with an ounce or less could now get a civil violation and a $25 fine.

Attorney General Mark Herring said this is a huge step forward in cannabis reform.

“Well, I’ve been advocating for major reforms to our cannabis laws and Virginia is making a huge step forward by decriminalization of cannabis,” said Herring.

Herring also said he believes there is too much money being spent on marijuana-related crime instead of more serious cases.

“I do think Virginia needs to continue working towards regulated adult use but I can’t overstate it enough. This is a really huge criminal justice reform,” Herring said.

Herring’s goal is to continue to push for legalizing marijuana in Virginia.

