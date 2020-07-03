Community Care and Learning Center in New Market expands capacity after one year anniversary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Community Care and Learning Center in New Market celebrated its one year anniversary in May and is preparing to expand in August.

Yvonne Frazier, the chairman of the board for the center, said the non-profit serves 30 children and operates on a sliding scale so that everyone has access to quality childcare — no matter their income.

“Fourteen months ago there was no childcare in New Market. We are now serving 27 children and we have a waiting list. That tells us that is a needed service within our community,” Frazier said. “We’ve had some parents cry when we’ve told them their kids can come because they just couldn’t find care within the community.”

Right now it is the only childcare center in New Market.

"Seeing it from the very beginning, all the struggles that we've had in opening it, and then to actually see it running and grow and prosper... that is what I'm most excited about, I think, and to see the children learn and grow with us," Melissa Runion, co-director for the center, said.

According to Frazier, the typical cost of childcare on a weekly basis is $150 per week. The center recently received a grant from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, which will allow 12 four-year-olds to attend the center's Pre-K program for $50 per week.

"Applying for this grant allowed us to offer these important services within the community to families that could not afford that," Frazier said.

The pre-K program will expand and be able to take on an additional 27 children, nearly doubling the center's capacity.

Two teachers with degrees will teach the class and will focus on curriculum from Shenandoah County Schools. There will be an emphasis on social-emotional learning, schedules and early education concepts children need to know before attending kindergarten.

"What our job is for our Pre-K program is to give our children the best start that they can possibly get before they enter into kindergarten," Runion said.

The center is actively enrolling students to start in August. Interested parents can call the center at 540-740-2804.

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on the non-profit. They have been limited on the amount of children they can care for, and have seen additional costs in cleaning supplies. On July 11, 2020, the center will host a Rubbermaid sale fundraiser to benefit it and the United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. There will be a truck full of Rubbermaid products that are deeply discounted — even up to 90% off. There are industrial as well as household items for sale.

The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and will take place in the center’s parking lot at 189 E. Lee Highway in New Market.

