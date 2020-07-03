Community Inn closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Inn restaurant in Grandin Village has closed until further notice, with an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at the restaurant June 27, according to restaurant management, which learned of the positive test July 2 and notified the health department. The restaurant says, “We believe there was limited exposure for patrons.”

As a precaution, the restaurant has closed for deep cleaning and to test exposed members of the staff, and hopes to reopen as soon as possible, according to management.

The restaurant was closed from April to December 2019 to rebuild after a fire severely damaged the business.

2020 continues to bring challenges to the CI family. On July 2 we learned that an employee has tested positive for... Posted by Community Inn on Friday, July 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.