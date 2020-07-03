Advertisement

Faculty from at least 15 colleges and universities in Virginia sign petition surrounding reopening

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In only three days, more than 600 higher education employees from at least 15 different colleges and universities in Virginia have signed a petition highlighting requests for the fall.

The petition has three main points.

Educators say they want to be allowed to make their own decision about whether they feel comfortable teaching in-person or remotely this fall. Faculty also say they want to approve the instructional plans for the fall and want adequate safety measures for their return.

Doe Polanz is one of the three creators of the petition and an associate professor at James Madison University.

“We could not just say ‘vacation time, we off’ ‘No.’ No, there is no off time in this time of crisis,” Polanz said.

She said she and her co-founders would sometimes meet four times a day to put the work into the petition.

“Faculty are the core of the university, they are not employers and you know, if faculty are not willing to come back on campus then that’s going to create a much, much bigger problem and we don’t want this. We want to work together,” Polanz said.

The petition was made to create group decision making and speak for those who are afraid to voice their concerns.

JMU professor Hugo Moreira says she signed it for its unity.

“I have always believed that in the multitude of the counselors there is wisdom. And that is coming from Proverbs 15:22,” Moreira said.

Faculty say they hope the administration can hear the voices of those who want to get involved.

The petition had a closing date of July 4th, but Polanz said it will stay open, in the hopes of receiving more support.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

State police patrolling during the holiday weekend for Operation CARES

Updated: 38 minutes ago
This holiday weekend, as more people are out on the road, state police are on extra patrol. Throughout the year, Virginia State Police participates in what are known as Operation CARE weekends, or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort on major travel weekends.

State

Judge removes himself from from Lee statue lawsuit case

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Richmond judge who issued the injunction to stop the Robert E. Lee statue’s removal has recused himself from one of the lawsuits looming over the statue’s future.

Local

Hamilton’s Legacy and Importance

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Broadway hit “Hamilton” was released on Friday on Disney+ in movie form.

Local

One dead after crash involving car, two motorcycles in Augusta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person was killed after a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Augusta County on Friday night.

Latest News

State

Lexington city council votes to change Stonewall Jackson Cemetery’s name

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
As Lexington city council met into the early morning, they heard many opinions, some live, many by email, and even petitions, but after four hourse, they voted to change the name of the city-owned Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery.

National

Epstein cohort’s arrest becomes new test for plea deal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press
Before Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide last year, his defense against charges he sexually abused girls hinged on a 2008 non-prosecution agreement that his lawyers said prevented him from being charged with further crimes.

Local

Here’s where you can watch fireworks this Independence Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
While some local festivals and displays are canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, there are still a few spots where you can watch some fireworks.

News

Fireworks in the Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
You can still enjoy some throughout the area. The town of Luray will be launching some on the fourth around 9:15. Massanutten has a show planned for 9:20 on Saturday night. We have a full list of events still happening are on whsv.com.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now more than 64thousand confirmed cases and 18-hundred deaths. In West Virginia, there are more than 3-thousand cases in the mountain state. 15 in grant county, 44 in hardy county and 12 in Pendleton. There are 93 deaths statewide.