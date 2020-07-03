Advertisement

Families reunite after visitors approved at Ky. assisted living facilities

Ryan Johns touches hands with his grandmother, Billie Johns, through a plexiglass shield during visitation.
Ryan Johns touches hands with his grandmother, Billie Johns, through a plexiglass shield during visitation.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ryan Johns lives in the same neighborhood where his grandmother Billie Johns lives. Billie lives at Presbyterian Homes Cedar Creek, an assisted living facility in Pikeville.

"It seems like it had been longer than what it had been," Billie said." When I see my grandson, he lives up the street and rolls me up to his place in my wheelchair. I miss that."

On Friday, Billie reunited with her son, grandson, and great-granddaughter as Presbyterian Homes Cedar Creek reopened its doors to visitors.

The Kentucky Department of Aging Independent Living approved a visitation booth on the front porch of the assisted living facility.

“You take it for granted that you can stop and see them at any time. That had been taken away in the last couple of months, and so today was great to be in this distance so we could see her,” Ryan Johns said about his grandmother.

