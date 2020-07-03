First Alert Forecast: Hot weather continues with a slight chance of storms

(WHSV) - After a mild night Friday night, a hot Fourth of July is expected. Fortunately, rain chances are very low. Only a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening hours. We will continue to stay hot for the next four days with highs 90+ degrees. Slightly cooler for the end of next week as afternoon and evening storm chances increase throughout the next few days.

TONIGHT: A warm night but not humid. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s after many locations topped 90 degrees Friday. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected as overnight lows fall anywhere from the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. Very July-like weather without the humidity.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Heating up quickly and it will be a hot day. Humidity rises slightly but it will still be in the moderate category. More humidity arrives after sunset. Partly cloudy for the afternoon, with highs in the low 90s again. With the daytime heating, there could be a stray shower or storm but most will stay dry. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day with partly cloudy skies and morning temperatures in the 70s. Another hot day with plenty of sunshine and turning more humid. Highs right around 90 again. A few isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Locally heavy rainfall with any storm. Lows overnight in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Each day features a chance for a few isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. No day will be a washout and activity will be spotty. Chances for storms increase later in the week. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

