First Alert Forecast: The hot weather continues with a few storms

Today's high
Today's high(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The hot weather will continue for the foreseeable future. The pattern continues into next week with increasing humidity and daily storm chances. This is a typical summer pattern. A heat wave is possible, which is defined as three or more consecutive days at or above 90 degrees.

TODAY: A warm morning in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine and hot, highs in the low 90s in the afternoon. Humidity stays low so it will be hot, not humid. A great summer day. A very warm but beautiful Friday evening ahead with temperatures staying in the 80s. Clear overnight. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Despite the heat, the humidity will remain in the comfortable range on Friday.
Despite the heat, the humidity will remain in the comfortable range on Friday.(WHSV)

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Heating up quickly and it will be a hot day. Humidity rises slightly but it will still be in the moderate category. Partly cloudy for the afternoon, highs near 90 degrees in the afternoon. With the daytime heating, there will be an isolated storm in the afternoon/evening. A warm and comfortable evening with temperatures in the 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s under clear skies.

Independance Day forecast.
Independance Day forecast.(WHSV)

SUNDAY: Starting out the day with plenty of sunshine and morning temperatures in the 70s. Another hot day with plenty of sunshine and turning more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A few isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Locally heavy rainfall with any storm. Lows overnight in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with highs right around 90 degrees each day. Each day features a chance for a few isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. No day will be a washout and activity will be spotty. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

