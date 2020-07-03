A look back at Fourth of July weather stats

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — We have a pretty hot Fourth of July weekend ahead, but how does this compare to the history books?

Average high temperatures for the Month of July are in the mid-80s.

HOTTEST: The hottest Fourth of July was in 1999 with a high of 103°. In fact, the summer of 1999 was an extremely hot summer, and it also led to one of the worst droughts on record for our area. There were only 5 days in July of 1999 where the high was below 90°. It was so hot that the average high temperature for the month was 7° above average, leading to the second hottest July on record.

COOLEST: The coolest July Fourth was in 1941 with a high of 67°. Quite the contrast. It certainly would have been overcast with rain. In fact, the Staunton Newsleader reports that on that day the festivities went on during the morning and afternoon, but everything was cancelled for the night because of heavy rain. It looks like the area picked up anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.50″ on the holiday. But that was not the most rain recorded on the holiday.

Headline from the Staunton Newsleader on July 5, 1941 (Staunton Newsleader)

MOST RAIN: The most rain recorded on the Fourth of July was in 1956 at 2″. In fact, there were many storms through the area on July 4, 1956. According to the newspaper headline the next day, there was a destructive storm in Dayton that did quite a bit of damage in about a 5-mile radius. Now the newspaper reports “winds of tornado force” but was it?

An interesting find digging through some 4th of July history.

Per the rainiest holiday stat-

DNR has quite the photo of some damage in Dayton.

I wonder if there are more photos. Most likely a downburst but- can't say for certain pic.twitter.com/3Aztug8A87 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 3, 2020

It’s hard to say without looking at more photos, but it was most likely a downburst of straight line, severe winds from a thunderstorm. Downbursting winds can reach speeds of 60 to 100 MPH, creating tornado-like damage. The only way to tell is to see how the damage is scattered about.

Damage was not reported in other locations, but looking at the newspaper reports, there were many storms across the entire region that day. But the damage was confined to Dayton. A poultry house was blown over, and part of the roof of a barn was torn off. A few windows were blown out from some houses and several other poultry houses were damaged or destroyed.

What about in 1776?

Thomas Jefferson was a well-known weather observer and kept detailed weather diaries at his home in Monticello. According to information at Monticello, Thomas Jefferson received 20 thermometers that he ordered on July 4, 1776 — the same day Congress approved the Declaration of Independence and the holiday date that we celebrate.

A photograph of one of Thomas Jefferson's thermometers on display at Monticello. (Aubrey Urbanowicz)

While Jefferson wasn’t the first weather observer to keep records, he was truly a visionary to the future. He wanted to create a network of weather observers. Jefferson’s records continued until 1816. The network of weather observers really started to grow in the mid-1800′s, especially with the invention of the telegraph.

The rest is history.

A page from Thomas Jefferson's weather diary, July 1-5th, 1776 at Philadelphia. (Library of Congress)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.