Hamilton’s Legacy and Importance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway hit “Hamilton” was released on Friday on Disney+ in movie form.

The musical puts the life of Alexander Hamilton into song and explains the history of the United States

Rebecca Brannon is an associate professor of history at James Madison University and talked about Hamilton’s legacies.

“One of his legacies is he really was devoted to forming a strong financial system for the United States, a financial system that looked forward to the future, instead of backwards to the way things were,” Brannon said.

Another history professor at James Madison University, Kevin Hardwick, said that looking back to the past of the United States, like in this movie, can better help shape the future.

“That’s why I think studying this stuff matters, that’s why I think a work like Hamilton matters. Not because they’ve got it right, but because they are trying to understand from it a vision for what kind of place we want our country to be. What kind of society we want to live in,” Hardwick said.

Now. that the musical is available in movie form, many hope the story can reach a broader audience than it did on stage.

