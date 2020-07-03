Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have removed a second Confederate monument in Richmond as the city rushes to take down statues that have long been seen as symbols of slavery and oppression. A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane lifted a statue of Navy officer Matthew Fontaine Maury from its base. His statue was removed a day after crews took down a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from Mayor Levar Stoney to remove all Confederate statues on city land. The Maury statue was the last of five Confederate monuments erected on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Maury headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, has become a focal point for protesters against police brutality and racism. The iconic statue is now covered in colorful graffiti, much of it denouncing police and demanding an end to systemic racism and inequality. Clashes between police and protesters gathered near the statue have become a regular occurrence. It has become the epicenter of the protest movement. But it also has recently become a place where people of all ages and races gather peacefully to witness a piece of history.

POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia said a white woman was charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple. Gladys Townsend was charged Wednesday. Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss said the department received an assault report from 63-year-old Townsend Tuesday. Townsend told police a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She said she didn’t know who her assailants were but gave deputies a description of the couple and their car. Searfoss said an investigation determined an assault didn’t occur and Townsend later confessed to lying about the incident. Details on why Townsend falsely accused the couple weren’t immediately released.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia Beach say firefighters were pushed and kicked as they tried to treat a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash. The Virginian-Pilot reports a man riding a motorcycle on Monday apparently lost control and crashed into a tree. Max Gonano, president of Virginia Beach’s Professional Firefighters Association, said firefighters were attempting to treat the man when a crowd angrily questioned the firefighters about why it took them so long to respond. A fire department briefing said some in the crowd followed an ambulance to a hospital, where they damaged at least one EMS vehicle. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.