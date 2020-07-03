Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has recused himself from a lawsuit filed by six Richmond residents opposed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has become the focal point of recent protests. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo will remain the presiding judge in a separate challenge of Northam’s order. In that lawsuit, Cavedo has blocked the removal of the statue through an injunction that he extended indefinitely to allow the plaintiff to revise his legal challenge. Attorney General Mark Herring is fighting both lawsuits in court.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A controversial investigative technique is getting its first real legal test in a federal courtroom in Richmond, where a judge is being asked to toss out evidence gathered through a geofence warrant in a Virginia bank robbery. Unlike traditional warrants that identify a particular suspect, geofence warrants seek location history data from Google on electronic devices used near the scene of a crime. Police use of these warrants is exploding. Defense attorneys say the searches unconstitutionally ensnare innocent people and violate the privacy rights of anyone whose cellphone happens to be near a crime scene.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Hampton University has announced that it will offer only online classes in the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak. University President William R. Harvey said in a letter to campus Wednesday that the decision was based on the spread of the virus and warnings from top federal health officials about the need to take steps to slow the outbreak. He said tuition and fees for the fall will be reduced. He said a decision about the second semester would be made later. The historically black university had an enrollment of about 4,300 students as of 2019.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have removed a second Confederate monument in Richmond as the city rushes to take down statues that have long been seen as symbols of slavery and oppression. A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane lifted a statue of Navy officer Matthew Fontaine Maury from its base. His statue was removed a day after crews took down a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from Mayor Levar Stoney to remove all Confederate statues on city land. The Maury statue was the last of five Confederate monuments erected on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Maury headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy.