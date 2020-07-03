Hershey to hold manufacturing boot camp in Stuarts Draft

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Hershey Company has announced its fourth Boot Camp in Stuarts Draft, which will train job candidates in entry manufacturing. The camp will be held from August 3 until August 14.

This comes a few days after Gov. Northam announced that the company would invest $135 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Augusta County.

The boot camp is a 2-week, paid program designed to prepare candidates with no previous experience for Hershey’s Industrial Manufacturing Technician apprenticeship program. The camp will follow the CDC’s employer guidelines for COVID-19.

Anyone with a high school diploma or GED can apply. Candidates can expect to learn problem-solving and teamwork skills, as well as how to manage personal finances and receive hands-on training at Hershey’s production site.

Successful candidates can be invited to work additional shifts to build a performance track record and will have priority consideration for direct entry into Hershey’s manufacturing apprenticeship program, according to a press release.

Applications for the program will close on July 13. To begin the application process, text “APPLY” to 540-435-7679 or visit www.vcwvalley.com/hershey-boot-camp.

For more information about the program, you can contact Debby Hopkins, Chief Workforce Officer and Program Director at the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board at dhopkins@vcwvalley.com.

