Advertisement

How Richmond plans to pay for removal of monuments

Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a resolution during a Richmond City Council meeting to immediately remove the remaining Confederate statues along Monument Avenue - including the J.E.B Stuart statue.
Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a resolution during a Richmond City Council meeting to immediately remove the remaining Confederate statues along Monument Avenue - including the J.E.B Stuart statue.(NBC12)
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — With confederate monument removal on pause for the holiday weekend, many of you are asking about how the City of Richmond is paying for all the work.

It’s a hefty monetary bill, but at the end of the day the hope is that price tag can be covered without using taxpayer dollars. The city estimates it will cost about $1.8 million to remove Richmond’s 11 controversial monuments.

“We have some very generous folks that are working with us on the contractor side,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council. “We of course have a number of folks who are making pledges as we speak.”

The money is coming out of the city’s fiscal budget that started on Wednesday, specifically from the Department of Public Works (DPW). There are concerns over the use of that money with COVID-19 budget impacts and other economic constraints looming.

“It’s still a long way from two million dollars but although that’s the ultimate goal, to hold the city completely harmless in terms of costs,” said Shannon Harton, a concerned citizen. “Every dollar we raise is a dollar less that’s taken from schools and roads and parks so I’ll be satisfied with that.”

Harton is part of a private fundraiser now underway to help offset those costs.

“The Fund to Move the Monuments” has seen a boom in donations since Mayor Levar Stoney ordered confederate monuments be immediately removed on Wednesday.

“It’s been mainly support and money coming in. I mean all amounts from a $5 gift to a $500 gift and everything in between,” said Harton.

Tuesday night, the fund had about a grand in it. Wednesday that tripled, then doubled Thursday, and as of Friday the fund sits just shy of $13,000. City leaders are hopeful the fund will fulfill its mission.

“I fully expect for us to exceed our fundraising goal and of course the rest of those proceeds will be going to Richmond public schools,” said Lynch.

City council would have to formally adopt a resolution to accept the money.

So no matter what, the city will have to pay up front, and hope private donors will reimburse them or else DPW faces a shortfall.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials have fielded more than 3,000 complaints related to Virginia’s mask order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Masters, Virginia Mercury
Since mid-June, residents have also been able to file complaints through an online form, which allows VDH employees — including staff at local health departments — to report on behalf of the public.

State

VDH hiring new contact tracers for July, August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced updates for hiring contact tracers for the months of July and August.

State

W.Va. governor says mandatory mask order could be coming

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anthony Izaguirre, Associated Press
Gov. Jim Justice said he would make a decision next week on a mask mandate in West Virginia.

Local

16-year-old earning his flight hours, all while making a difference to rural hospitals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
TJ Kim is just 16 years old, but he’s spent the last few months hoping to make a difference around Virginia and Maryland. Kim has made close to a dozen trips flying loads of personal protective equipment to rural hospitals in the two states. On Thursday, he donated 4,300 pieces of PPE to Augusta Health.

Latest News

State

Community Inn closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
As a precaution, the restaurant has closed for deep cleaning and to test exposed members of the staff, and hopes to reopen as soon as possible, according to management.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 658 Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, July 3, Virginia has had 64,393 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Application portal open for Virginia emergency unemployment benefits due to pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victoria Doss, NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has launched the application portal to the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits program.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

JMU professor appears on PBS for collaborative garden project

Updated: 8 hours ago