Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Richmond removes 2nd Confederate statue as crowd cheers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have removed a second Confederate monument in Richmond as the city rushes to take down statues that have long been seen as symbols of slavery and oppression. A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane lifted a statue of Navy officer Matthew Fontaine Maury from its base. His statue was removed a day after crews took down a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from Mayor Levar Stoney to remove all Confederate statues on city land. The Maury statue was the last of five Confederate monuments erected on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Maury headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy.

Robert E. Lee statue becomes epicenter of protest movement

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, has become a focal point for protesters against police brutality and racism. The iconic statue is now covered in colorful graffiti, much of it denouncing police and demanding an end to systemic racism and inequality. Clashes between police and protesters gathered near the statue have become a regular occurrence. It has become the epicenter of the protest movement. But it also has recently become a place where people of all ages and races gather peacefully to witness a piece of history.

Deputy: White woman lied about assault by Black couple

POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia said a white woman was charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple. Gladys Townsend was charged Wednesday. Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss said the department received an assault report from 63-year-old Townsend Tuesday. Townsend told police a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She said she didn’t know who her assailants were but gave deputies a description of the couple and their car. Searfoss said an investigation determined an assault didn’t occur and Townsend later confessed to lying about the incident. Details on why Townsend falsely accused the couple weren’t immediately released.

Virginia firefighters assaulted while trying to treat man

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia Beach say firefighters were pushed and kicked as they tried to treat a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash. The Virginian-Pilot reports a man riding a motorcycle on Monday apparently lost control and crashed into a tree. Max Gonano, president of Virginia Beach’s Professional Firefighters Association, said firefighters were attempting to treat the man when a crowd angrily questioned the firefighters about why it took them so long to respond. A fire department briefing said some in the crowd followed an ambulance to a hospital, where they damaged at least one EMS vehicle. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Court window smashed, at least 2 arrests in Virginia protest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A demonstration against the end of the moratorium on evictions put in place in Virginia due to the virus outbreak led to a courthouse window being smashed and chemical irritants released on the crowd by deputies. News outlets report the incident came after hundreds of demonstrators in Richmond marched on Wednesday. NBC 12 reports Richmond sheriff’s deputies wrestled two protesters to the ground after they entered the John Marshall Courts Building to stage a sit-in demonstration. The news outlet reports demonstrators tried to make their way into the building before deputies released the chemical irritants into the crowd. An object was then thrown into the courthouse window.

Report: Chesapeake Bay crab population remains healthy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A new report says that blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are not being over harvested. The Daily Press in Newport News reported Thursday that the bay’s blue crab population isn’t depleted and that there’s no need for any big changes in how many crabs watermen can catch. The information comes from the Chesapeake Bay Program’s annual Blue Crab Advisory Report. It was released on Wednesday. The report said that crab numbers declined from 594 million last year to 405 million this year. But the drop is in line with natural variation.

Stonewall Jackson removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A massive statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson has been removed from Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue. The removal Wednesday afternoon came just hours after the city's mayor gave the order to take down Confederate monuments on municipal land. Work crews spent several hours carefully attaching a harness around the statue and using power tools to detach it from its base. Weeks ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the avenue's most prominent and imposing statue, that of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue sits on state land. Its removal has been stalled pending the resolution of several lawsuits.

Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.