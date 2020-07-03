Lock and barricade found at entrance of UVA cemetery with Confederate memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With nationwide attention drawn toward Confederate monuments and memorials, there appears to be additional security in front of one memorial in Charlottesville.

A lock and barricade were seen at the entrance at the University of Virginia’s Confederate cemetery. Jalane Schmidt, a professor at UVA pointed this out on Twitter.

👀 Update: sometime in the past few days, @UVA barricaded the entrance to its Confederate cemetery. I guess they didn't think that soldier standing sentry was gonna be enough. Or maybe they're tryna keep the dead from escaping? 🤔 https://t.co/1o5xRCcG50 pic.twitter.com/iW0lNdu0c6 — Jalane Smash the Fash Schmidt 👩🏾‍🏫📢 (@Jalane_Schmidt) July 3, 2020

One of the reasons for the additional security could be the statue to the Confederate dead in the middle of the cemetery.

This memorial commemorates the Confederate dead at the UVA Confederate Cemetery. (NBC29)

NBC29 reached out to the University about when these measures were installed, or why. At the time of publication, we have not received any comment.

Last weekend, Charlottesville saw one of its Confederate monuments vandalized. Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Robert E. Lee statue in Market Street Park was covered in red paint.

