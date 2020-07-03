Lock and barricade found at entrance of UVA cemetery with Confederate memorial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With nationwide attention drawn toward Confederate monuments and memorials, there appears to be additional security in front of one memorial in Charlottesville.
A lock and barricade were seen at the entrance at the University of Virginia’s Confederate cemetery. Jalane Schmidt, a professor at UVA pointed this out on Twitter.
One of the reasons for the additional security could be the statue to the Confederate dead in the middle of the cemetery.
NBC29 reached out to the University about when these measures were installed, or why. At the time of publication, we have not received any comment.
Last weekend, Charlottesville saw one of its Confederate monuments vandalized. Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Robert E. Lee statue in Market Street Park was covered in red paint.
