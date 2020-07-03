Advertisement

Lynchburg Circuit Court takes up hearing on expanded gun background checks

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In a virtual hearing inside the Lynchburg Circuit Court Thursday, attorneys for a group of six plaintiffs made their case for a statewide injunction against expanded background checks.

Among many new laws that took effect yesterday, the expanded checks aim to cover private sales of guns in the commonwealth.

Gun Owners of America - which is one of the plaintiffs in the case - says the new law is unconstitutional.

“The outcome we desire is for the law to be struck down,” said Erich Pratt, Gun Owners of America senior vice president. “Of course we’re talking about the universal background checks which at its core bans the private sale of firearms which is a constitutionally-protected activity.”

Pratt says universal background checks in other locations have failed.

He says “bad guys” don’t go through background checks and will steal guns.

“Background checks have failed to stop every mass shooting this century,” said Pratt. “In some cases, killers actually do pass background checks and in other cases they steal their guns. But the background check system has been an abject failure.”

WDBJ7 reached out to the attorney general’s office for comment.

Although our communications were not returned, Attorney General Mark Herring filed a brief Tuesday defending the expanded checks.

It says in part the expanded checks were enacted to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals, but Pratt does not see it that way.

“It violates the whole idea that of having a God-given right that shall not be infringed,” said Pratt.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

VDH hiring new contact tracers for July, August

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced updates for hiring contact tracers for the months of July and August.

State

W.Va. governor says mandatory mask order could be coming

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Izaguirre, Associated Press
Gov. Jim Justice said he would make a decision next week on a mask mandate in West Virginia.

Local

16-year-old earning his flight hours, all while making a difference to rural hospitals

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
TJ Kim is just 16 years old, but he’s spent the last few months hoping to make a difference around Virginia and Maryland. Kim has made close to a dozen trips flying loads of personal protective equipment to rural hospitals in the two states. On Thursday, he donated 4,300 pieces of PPE to Augusta Health.

State

Community Inn closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
As a precaution, the restaurant has closed for deep cleaning and to test exposed members of the staff, and hopes to reopen as soon as possible, according to management.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 658 Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, July 3, Virginia has had 64,393 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

State

Application portal open for Virginia emergency unemployment benefits due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victoria Doss, NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has launched the application portal to the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits program.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

JMU professor appears on PBS for collaborative garden project

Updated: 5 hours ago

State

Roanoke County parents, staff press school board about reopening plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
Thursday night, Northside High was packed, parents, teachers and students lining the walls, the floors, and doorways.

News

Nursing Homes and COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
We've learned from the Virginia Department of Health that 40 percent of the "COVID-19" deaths in the commonwealth have been from those in long-term care facilities. Officials identified 241 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.