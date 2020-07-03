Advertisement

One dead after crash involving car, two motorcycles in Augusta County

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person was killed after a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Augusta County on Friday night.

According to Virginia State Police, witnesses told investigators the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed along the 2200 block of Lyndhurst Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and crashed head-on into two motorycles.

One of the motorcyclists was killed and the other was flown to UVA. Police said the driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash happened just after 5:15 p.m.

Lyndhurst Road is closed between the Coyner Springs Park Area and where Lyndhurst Road turns into Ladd Road.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

