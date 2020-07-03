Advertisement

Redskins undergoing ‘thorough review’ of team name

The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.
The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.(Source: NBC12)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins are undergoing a “thorough review” of their nickname.

The team said Friday it has been talking to the NFL for weeks about the subject. In a statement, the team said recent events around the U.S. and feedback from the community prompted the formal review.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” owner Dan Snyder said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “In the last few weeks, we have had ongoing discussions with Dan, and we are supportive of this important step.”

The recent national debate over racism renewed calls for the franchise to change the name, and sponsors this week started mounting their own pressure. Investors this week wrote to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors asking them to request a change.

FedEx, the title sponsor of the Redskins’ stadium in Landover, Maryland, said Thursday, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.” On Thursday night, Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. Nike did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.

Coach Ron Rivera, who said in a recent radio interview now is not the time to discuss the name, called it “an issue of personal importance.” Rivera said he’d work closely with Snyder during the process.

Washington mayor Muriel Bowser said recently the name was an “obstacle” to the team building a stadium in the District. The current lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027, and the old RFK Stadium site in Washington is one of several options for the team’s new headquaters, along with locations in Maryland and Virginia.

Experts and advocates have called the name a “dictionary-defined racial slur.” Until this point, Snyder has shown no willingness to consider a change.

The team in late June removed racist founder George Preston Marshall from its Ring of Fame. A monument to him was also removed from the RFK Stadium site.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

VDH hiring new contact tracers for July, August

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced updates for hiring contact tracers for the months of July and August.

National

WATCH: Osprey flies with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

State

W.Va. governor says mandatory mask order could be coming

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Izaguirre, Associated Press
Gov. Jim Justice said he would make a decision next week on a mask mandate in West Virginia.

Latest News

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 50 minutes ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

Local

16-year-old earning his flight hours, all while making a difference to rural hospitals

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
TJ Kim is just 16 years old, but he’s spent the last few months hoping to make a difference around Virginia and Maryland. Kim has made close to a dozen trips flying loads of personal protective equipment to rural hospitals in the two states. On Thursday, he donated 4,300 pieces of PPE to Augusta Health.

National

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

State

Community Inn closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
As a precaution, the restaurant has closed for deep cleaning and to test exposed members of the staff, and hopes to reopen as soon as possible, according to management.

National

'Hamilton' premieres on Disney Plus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The theatrical release of the hit Broadway musical premieres for the Fourth of July weekend.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 658 Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, July 3, Virginia has had 64,393 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.