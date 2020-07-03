Advertisement

Staunton’s Visulite reopens and welcomes community back to the movies

Visulite reopens to welcome community back for the movies.
Visulite reopens to welcome community back for the movies.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — After almost 4 months of being closed, Visulite Cinemas in downtown Staunton welcomed the community back to enjoy the movies on July 3.

Owner, Adam Greenbaum, said his staff has been working to ensure a safe and fun experience.

In addition to cleaning and sanitizing the theater, they have also changed operations a bit.

Tickets and concessions can now be bought at one station. There are markers on the ground for people to stand six feet apart.

Guests will select their seating and will be spaced out no closer than three seats next to someone, and seating will only be offered in every other row.

While this does put the theater at less than 50 percent capacity, Greenbaum said he is just happy to have people back.

“We’ve been kind of preparing for this for, it seems like way longer than four months. It seems like years, so I’m very, very excited to see people back in here,” Greenbaum said.

The theater will be running a "welcome back" special for at least the next week with all tickets just $5. They will be playing some throwback films to remind people of the fun of going to the movies.

"So, we really just want people to come in and have fun and escape and kind of lose themselves a little bit outside of their house, which is a novel experience for a lot of people at this point," Greenbaum said.

The Visulite is also continuing its curbside popcorn service, PopHop, so you can take fresh, movie theater popcorn home.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Educator Petition

Updated: seconds ago
Over 600 higher educators from at least 15 different colleges and Universities have signed the petition highlighting requests for the fall.

News

UVA Economist COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
Research shows that just one individual contracting the virus can cost about 55 thousand dollars. Bethune says for testing to help the economy recover.

News

Redskins review name

Updated: moments ago
The Washington Redskins say they are undertaking a "thorough review" of their team name amid mounting pressure from fans and sponsors. The move sets the stage to resolve one of the sports' most prominent battles. Officials with the seam say Washington will likely be renamed before the 2020 season begins.

News

Heat and Farms

Updated: moments ago
Farmers have the certain infrastructure in place to make sure their animals are not getting overheated.

State

Lock and barricade found at entrance of UVA cemetery with Confederate memorial

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Max Marcilla, NBC29
With nationwide attention drawn toward Confederate monuments and memorials, there appears to be additional security in front of one memorial in Charlottesville.

Latest News

Scams

WV Consumer Minute: Internet Repair Scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses Internet phone repair scams.

News

WV Consumer Minute: Internet Repair Scams

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

UVA economists say increased COVID-19 testing may save the economy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
New research from the University of Virginia suggests increased coronavirus testing and isolation efforts could save about $10 trillion.

State

Geofence warrants to be tested in Virginia bank robbery case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Unlike traditional warrants that identify a particular suspect, geofence warrants seek location history data from Google on electronic devices used near the scene of a crime.

Local

Hershey to hold manufacturing boot camp in Stuarts Draft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Hershey Company is looking for candidates for its manufacturing boot camp in August.