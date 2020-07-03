Advertisement

Teen driving deaths significantly increase during the summer

The higher the speed limit, the worse the incident could be.
The higher the speed limit, the worse the incident could be.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With summer in full swing, more teenagers have time to hit the roads. Unfortunately, this could mean more crashes during what is known as the “100 Deadliest Days.”

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the “100 Deadliest Days” which is when more teen deaths occur behind the wheel.

“We do see an increase during this time just because of all the things that are happening and kids stay out later and might carry too many passengers,” said Casey Taylot from the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety.

Over the last five years from May to August, the state of Virginia has averaged over 8,000 accidents that involve a teen driver. On average, there are about 29 fatalities in the summer months due to those accidents. One Shenandoah Valley driving instructor said he tries to prepare students as best he can.

“With them getting their license, obviously the kids are excited about it. So, you know we try to instruct them just like how we were taught in the DMV. No cell phone use while they are driving; even the hands free stuff can be distracting,” said Richie Anderson, an instructor at Shenandoah Valley Driving School.

Anderson also said distraction is more deadly if you are traveling at higher speeds.

Data between January 1st and May 31st of 2020 reveals half of the teen fatalities occurring in April and May.

