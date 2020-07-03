VDH hiring new contact tracers for July, August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced updates for hiring contact tracers for the months of July and August.

VDH’s goal by the end of June was to have 15,000-100,000 health professionals involved in contact tracing. That translates to 1,200 full-time employees (FTE).

[ VDH: Contact tracers needed as reopening continues ]

According to the VDH, a total of 1,204 health professionals involved in contact tracing were in place or onboarding. Of those, 548 were new hires.

VDH says its next goal is to hire hundreds of more contractors in July and August so that VDH employees can return to their primary duties.

VDH is using the University of Virginia COVID-19 modeling to anticipate contact tracing needs.

As transmission increases in Virginia, VDH will hire additional FTEs (increase the ratio above 15/100,000) to meet contact tracing needs.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.