Advertisement

WATCH: Osprey flies with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Something fishy is going on
An Osprey sits atop a nest.
An Osprey sits atop a nest.(Source: National Park Service/Cal Singletary)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

A tweet that has gone viral shows an osprey carrying a large Spanish mackerel earlier this week. The video has millions of views.

Stacia White, the assistant director of husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium, said that osprey are fish eaters and it’s 99% of their diet.

White said that osprey have amazing eyesight and they can see fish underwater and they will hover over the water and drop down and grab the fish feet first.

But White added that the Spanish mackerel seen in the video is a very large one and usually they are very fast.

She said that Spanish mackerel will stay along the coast and eat at the baitfish and sometimes you will see them jumping out of the water. She said it’s very possible that the osprey could have grabbed the Spanish mackerel out of the air.

Copyright 2020 WMBF and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Redskins undergoing ‘thorough review’ of team name

Updated: moments ago
The recent national debate over racism renewed calls for the franchise to change the name, and sponsors this week started mounting their own pressure.

State

VDH hiring new contact tracers for July, August

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced updates for hiring contact tracers for the months of July and August.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

State

W.Va. governor says mandatory mask order could be coming

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Izaguirre, Associated Press
Gov. Jim Justice said he would make a decision next week on a mask mandate in West Virginia.

Latest News

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 51 minutes ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

Local

16-year-old earning his flight hours, all while making a difference to rural hospitals

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
TJ Kim is just 16 years old, but he’s spent the last few months hoping to make a difference around Virginia and Maryland. Kim has made close to a dozen trips flying loads of personal protective equipment to rural hospitals in the two states. On Thursday, he donated 4,300 pieces of PPE to Augusta Health.

National

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

State

Community Inn closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
As a precaution, the restaurant has closed for deep cleaning and to test exposed members of the staff, and hopes to reopen as soon as possible, according to management.

National

'Hamilton' premieres on Disney Plus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The theatrical release of the hit Broadway musical premieres for the Fourth of July weekend.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 658 Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, July 3, Virginia has had 64,393 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.