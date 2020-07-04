28th annual Fourth of July parade brings together Rockingham community

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - People across the valley celebrated Independence Day today, and some in Clover Hill came out for the 28th annual Clover Hill Ruritan Club’s Fourth of July parade.

The parade drew hundreds to watch, fly their American flags, and also remember two community members, Donnie Black and Chris Cofer.

Sandra Rohrer, an organizer of the parade said it’s grown so much since it started decades ago.

“It started with the children on bicycles and the children have grown bigger and bigger, more people have gotten involved,” Rohrer said. “It’s something to look forward to.”

Rohrer said she wasn’t sure if the parade could happen because of COVID-19, but luckily she got the approval.

“I worked hard for weeks trying to get the permit and finally they let me get it. Everybody was so excited,” Rohrer said. “I had hundreds of texts and calls, you know, “Are we having the July 4th Parade?” and I just kept praying.”

She said the parade brings together people of all ages and allowed families to social distance.

“Everybody in the community gets involved in it,” Rohrer said. “The kids, the grandkids... The adults have just as much fun as the kids, so I can’t let them down either.”

