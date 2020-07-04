Advertisement

28th annual Fourth of July parade brings together Rockingham community

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - People across the valley celebrated Independence Day today, and some in Clover Hill came out for the 28th annual Clover Hill Ruritan Club’s Fourth of July parade.

The parade drew hundreds to watch, fly their American flags, and also remember two community members, Donnie Black and Chris Cofer.

Sandra Rohrer, an organizer of the parade said it’s grown so much since it started decades ago.

“It started with the children on bicycles and the children have grown bigger and bigger, more people have gotten involved,” Rohrer said. “It’s something to look forward to.”

Rohrer said she wasn’t sure if the parade could happen because of COVID-19, but luckily she got the approval.

“I worked hard for weeks trying to get the permit and finally they let me get it. Everybody was so excited,” Rohrer said. “I had hundreds of texts and calls, you know, “Are we having the July 4th Parade?” and I just kept praying.”

She said the parade brings together people of all ages and allowed families to social distance.

“Everybody in the community gets involved in it,” Rohrer said. “The kids, the grandkids... The adults have just as much fun as the kids, so I can’t let them down either.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Hood Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read Declaration of Independence

Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Harrisonburg, people came to Court Square to hear the Fort Hood chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence.

News

One non-profit spreads joy on the Fourth of July

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
One Valley non-profit wanted to put a smile on community members’ faces this fourth of July with some furry friends.

Local

Massanutten Resort fireworks show continues in-person, virtually

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The resort's fireworks show will start at approximately 9:20 p.m. The show can also be viewed virtually.

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Latest News

News

Washington Redskins will review name

Updated: 20 hours ago
The team announced it will review the name which has long been denounced by native American groups and others. In recent weeks amid a new reckoning over race in America. Several brands announced they would be changing or ending names to avoid controversially.

News

Educator Petition

Updated: 20 hours ago
Over 600 higher educators from at least 15 different colleges and Universities have signed the petition highlighting requests for the fall. The petition highlighting three main points. Educators say they want to be allowed to make their own decision whether they feel comfortable teaching in-person or remotely

News

Deadly crash leaves one dead and two injured

Updated: 20 hours ago
We are following the breaking news of a deadly crash in Augusta county. It happened just after 5:15 along "Lyndhurst road." 1 person dead 2 others hurt. Investigators say according to witnesses A four-door car was driving at a high rate of speed on Lyndhurst road toward Coyner springs park When it ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected hitting two motorcycles head-on.

News

Bridgewater Fireworks

Updated: 20 hours ago
Around the valley on this eve of independence day a bit of a glow over Bridgewater tonight. The town went on with its fireworks display while many places chose not to this year. People were out tonight social distancing with their eyes on the skies.

News

Traveling during the 4th of July

Updated: 20 hours ago
This holiday weekend more people head out on the roads and State police are on extra patrol.

Local

State police patrolling during the holiday weekend for Operation CARES

Updated: 23 hours ago
This holiday weekend, as more people are out on the road, state police are on extra patrol. Throughout the year, Virginia State Police participates in what are known as Operation CARE weekends, or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort on major travel weekends.