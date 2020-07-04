Byington discusses JMU’s non-conference schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington spoke with WHSV Friday about the Dukes’ 2020-2021 non-conference schedule.

JMU released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season earlier this week. The Dukes will play 13 regular season games and one exhibition contest. JMU will play its home games in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, a new 8,500-seat arena that’s scheduled to be open in time for the upcoming season.

The Dukes will welcome Virginia to Harrisonburg for a matchup on November 19. JMU will also play Power Five opponents Florida and Georgia Tech on the road.

“I want JMU to be a national program, so I want our name to be out there, to be on national television, get on different sports channels and everything else,” said Byington. “To play the best we’re going to learn a lot. We’re going to get better. We’re going to get to the point where we’re knocking some of them off. They’re fun games. I know the guys are excited and so am I.”

Meanwhile the Dukes will also play two non-Division I programs at home: Bryn Athyn and Clark Summit, a pair of NCAA Division III programs from Pennsylvania.

“The non-D1 games kind of do multiple things,” said Byington. “First off, with COVID-19 and what’s going on, I don’t think we want to travel as much, especially non-conference, as we might need to. The other thing, truthfully right now, it actually saves us money. Economically it helps us because we are not travelling. It’s a cheaper option and then our guys don’t miss class.”

The 2020-2021 JMU men’s basketball season is still on, as scheduled, right now. To see the full schedule, click here.

