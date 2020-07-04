Advertisement

Byington discusses JMU’s non-conference schedule

James Madison men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington spoke with WHSV Friday about the Dukes’ 2020-2021 non-conference schedule.
James Madison men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington spoke with WHSV Friday about the Dukes’ 2020-2021 non-conference schedule.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington spoke with WHSV Friday about the Dukes’ 2020-2021 non-conference schedule.

JMU released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season earlier this week. The Dukes will play 13 regular season games and one exhibition contest. JMU will play its home games in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, a new 8,500-seat arena that’s scheduled to be open in time for the upcoming season.

The Dukes will welcome Virginia to Harrisonburg for a matchup on November 19. JMU will also play Power Five opponents Florida and Georgia Tech on the road.

“I want JMU to be a national program, so I want our name to be out there, to be on national television, get on different sports channels and everything else,” said Byington. “To play the best we’re going to learn a lot. We’re going to get better. We’re going to get to the point where we’re knocking some of them off. They’re fun games. I know the guys are excited and so am I.”

Meanwhile the Dukes will also play two non-Division I programs at home: Bryn Athyn and Clark Summit, a pair of NCAA Division III programs from Pennsylvania.

“The non-D1 games kind of do multiple things,” said Byington. “First off, with COVID-19 and what’s going on, I don’t think we want to travel as much, especially non-conference, as we might need to. The other thing, truthfully right now, it actually saves us money. Economically it helps us because we are not travelling. It’s a cheaper option and then our guys don’t miss class.”

The 2020-2021 JMU men’s basketball season is still on, as scheduled, right now. To see the full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Zombro remaining ready, hopeful for MLB chance

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
Tyler Zombro is remaining ready.

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Friday, July 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
Scores from Rockingham County Baseball League games played on Friday, July 3.

Sports

East Rock boys basketball begins modified offseason workouts

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
East Rock boys basketball begins modified offseason workouts

Sports

JMU football team set to return next week

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
JMU football team set to return next week

Latest News

Sports

East Rockingham boys basketball team back on the court for modified offseason workouts

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The East Rockingham boys basketball team is back on the court for modified offseason workouts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

JMU planning for return of football players next week

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison University is planning for the return of football players to campus next week.

VOD Recordings

Huffman excited for opportunity with Bridgewater Reds

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
Chris Huffman is back in the Shenandoah Valley and hoping to pitch again this summer.

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Wednesday, July 1

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Wednesday, July 1.

Sports

High school coaches adjusting to new VHSL guidelines

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
High school coaches around the Shenandoah Valley are adjusting to new health & safety guidelines for offseason workouts in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Huffman excited for RCBL opportunity with Bridgewater Reds

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Chris Huffman is back in the Shenandoah Valley and hoping to pitch again this summer.