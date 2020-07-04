Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Staying hot and humid with daily storm chances

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) -

Hot weather will continue for the foreseeable future as the jet stream stays north and keeps colder air away. Along with the hot weather, humid conditions will arrive. For the next 7 days, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be a daily occurrence in the afternoon and evening hours.

TONIGHT: A stray shower or storm will continue to be possible before midnight. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies arrive after midnight with increased humidity and areas of patchy fog. Overnight lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will be warm this evening with a stray shower or storm possible.
Temperatures will be warm this evening with a stray shower or storm possible.(WHSV)

SUNDAY: A mild and muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy throughout the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hot again with highs right around 90 degrees. Evening temperatures will again be in the 80s with a stray shower or storm possible during the nighttime. Mild and humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Hour by hour indicating isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up in our area.
Hour by hour indicating isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up in our area.(WHSV)

MONDAY: Starting out mild and humid with temperatures in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny early with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Hot again with highs in the low 90s. Evening temperatures in the 80s with partly cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or storm will be possible overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change in the forecast. Highs will be right around 90 degrees every day with daily isolated to scattered thunderstorms each day in the afternoon and evening hours. We will stay humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s throughout next week. Stereotypical July weather for us.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Hot weather continues with a slight chance of storms

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Here's you First Alert Forecast

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: The hot weather continues with a few storms

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Here's you First Alert Forecast

Weather

A look back at Fourth of July weather stats

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
A look at local weather statistics from the 4th of July, with a little history in the mix.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather - July 03

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: The hot weather continues with a few storms

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's you First Alert Forecast

Weather

Weather history: A tornado struck Mt. Jackson on this date in weather history

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Damage reported in Mt. Jackson on July 2, 1925 was likely from a tornado. It may have been one of the strongest to ever hit the Shenandoah Valley.

Forecast

Morning Weather - July 02

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT

Forecast

Morning Weather - July 01

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT

Weather

Noon Weather - June 30

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT