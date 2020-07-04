Fort Hood Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read Declaration of Independence

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg, people came to Court Square to hear the Fort Hood chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence.

This is the 25th year of the reading of the declaration on the court house steps.

Along with the reading, some reenactors fired guns into the air and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars rang bells in honor of past american war involvement.

Paul Hatmaker is a member of the Fort Hood chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

“Love to see the enthusiasm, we usually get a pretty good crowd out here- even in a year when we got, we are dealing with a pandemic and other issues. We have a good turnout here- enthusiastic folks. We are just happy to be a part of the ceremony, but also a part of the country,” Hatmaker said.

Hatmaker says the crowd coming out on a hot day shows dedication for the ideals of our country.

