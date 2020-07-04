Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins are having a “thorough review” of their name. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has been in touch with owner Dan Snyder and supports this step. Snyder says the process will include input from alumni, sponsors, the league, community and members of the organization. FedEx on Thursday urged the team to change its name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. PepsiCo told The Associated Press on Friday, "It is time for a change." The recent national debate on race has renewed calls for Snyder to change the name referred to as a dictionary-defined racial slur by experts and advocates.

UNDATED (AP) — Now that Washington’s NFL team has taken a long-overdue step toward changing its name, it’s time to start lining up some possible replacements. Washington Generals, anyone? After defiantly resisting all calls to change its offensive moniker, the Washington NFLers finally bowed to the only thing that really matters. The bottom line. So, while Dan Snyder's franchise conducts what it calls a “thorough review” that almost will surely lead to a replacement by 2021 at the latest, let’s explore a few possibilities. The Gridlock would be an appropriate moniker. Or maybe they could go with the Foggy Bottom Boys.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals showed up to training camp hoping to follow manager Dave Martinez's mantra on the way to winning the World Series: go 1-0 every day. Only, under the circumstances of a global pandemic, that has taken on new meaning. Baseball's defending champions are got camp underway with 57 healthy bodies and a 2020 first-round pick on the way. Martinez learned depth catcher Welington Castillo was joining Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross in opting out of the 60-game major league season. But aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg looked sharp on the first day of workouts, and there's plenty of hope ahead as long as the Nationals can remember all the protocols in place.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Highly touted prospect Makur Maker has verbally committed to Howard University. He picked Howard over UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis. The five-star recruit is the highest-ranked player to commit to a Historically Black College or University since ESPN began tracking rankings in 2007. Maker is a 6-foot-11 center who declared for the NBA draft in April before opting to consider college basketball. Upon tweeting his decision Friday, Maker said he hopes to “make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow" like 16-year-old Mikey James. An online oddsmaker also set HBCUs among the favorites to land Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James.