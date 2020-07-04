Advertisement

Judge removes himself from from Lee statue lawsuit case

The Richmond judge who issued the injunction to stop the Robert E. Lee statue’s removal has recused himself from one of the lawsuits looming over the statue’s future.
The Richmond judge who issued the injunction to stop the Robert E. Lee statue’s removal has recused himself from one of the lawsuits looming over the statue’s future.(WWBT)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond judge who issued the injunction to stop the Robert E. Lee statue’s removal has recused himself from one of the lawsuits looming over the statue’s future.

Judge Bradley Cavedo will not be part of the possible consolidation of two cases looking to keep the monument where it stands today.

Plaintiffs drop 1 lawsuit, file another over Lee statue ]

Judge indefinitely extends injunction preventing removal of Robert E. Lee statue ]

There no word yet on how this will impact the lawsuits moving forward but Friday, Attorney General Mark Herring’s Office said they hope it won’t cause further delay and reiterated their stance that Governor Northam “has the moral and legal authority to remove the Lee statue.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

State police patrolling during the holiday weekend for Operation CARES

Updated: 38 minutes ago
This holiday weekend, as more people are out on the road, state police are on extra patrol. Throughout the year, Virginia State Police participates in what are known as Operation CARE weekends, or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort on major travel weekends.

Local

Reminder: fireworks can be stressful for man’s best friend

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The 4th of July can be a stressful time for your furry friends. Local veterinarians say it is common for fireworks to panic your pets or make them anxious.

News

Faculty from at least 15 colleges and universities in Virginia sign petition surrounding reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
In only three days, more than 600 higher education employees from at least 15 different colleges and universities in Virginia have signed a petition highlighting requests for the fall.

Local

Hamilton’s Legacy and Importance

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Broadway hit “Hamilton” was released on Friday on Disney+ in movie form.

Latest News

Local

One dead after crash involving car, two motorcycles in Augusta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person was killed after a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Augusta County on Friday night.

State

Lexington city council votes to change Stonewall Jackson Cemetery’s name

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
As Lexington city council met into the early morning, they heard many opinions, some live, many by email, and even petitions, but after four hourse, they voted to change the name of the city-owned Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery.

National

Epstein cohort’s arrest becomes new test for plea deal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press
Before Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide last year, his defense against charges he sexually abused girls hinged on a 2008 non-prosecution agreement that his lawyers said prevented him from being charged with further crimes.

Local

Here’s where you can watch fireworks this Independence Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
While some local festivals and displays are canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, there are still a few spots where you can watch some fireworks.

News

Fireworks in the Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
You can still enjoy some throughout the area. The town of Luray will be launching some on the fourth around 9:15. Massanutten has a show planned for 9:20 on Saturday night. We have a full list of events still happening are on whsv.com.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast