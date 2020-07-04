Judge removes himself from from Lee statue lawsuit case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond judge who issued the injunction to stop the Robert E. Lee statue’s removal has recused himself from one of the lawsuits looming over the statue’s future.

Judge Bradley Cavedo will not be part of the possible consolidation of two cases looking to keep the monument where it stands today.

There no word yet on how this will impact the lawsuits moving forward but Friday, Attorney General Mark Herring’s Office said they hope it won’t cause further delay and reiterated their stance that Governor Northam “has the moral and legal authority to remove the Lee statue.”

