Massanutten Resort fireworks show continues in-person, virtually

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Many firework displays were canceled or postponed, but a few still happened over the holiday weekend, including Saturday night at Massanutten Resort.

The resort’s Fourth of July SummerJam concert series usually draws thousands to the resort, but even with that event canceled, the fireworks show will continue at approximately 9:20 p.m. The show can be viewed virtually here.

“We want to encourage everybody and remind them that the slopes are closed for this event and to pick a spot somewhere in the county where they can see the peak to view them from a distance,” Kenny Hess, with the resort, said.

The following parking lots are available for viewing throughout the county: Brix and Columns Vineyard, Terrace Avenue (Elkton), Blue Ridge Park (Elkton), McGaheysville Elementary School, Spotswood High School and Kiwanis Park, Harrisonburg.

The Massanutten Resort WaterPark, Mountain Peak Pool and Ski Area Parking Lots are available for on-site guests.

The SummerJam and fireworks event benefits the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA and during the live stream, they will be collecting donations to support the RH-SPCA.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.