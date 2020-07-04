One non-profit spreads joy on the Fourth of July

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One Valley non-profit wanted to put a smile on community members’ faces this fourth of July with some furry friends.

“Ride With Pride” is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program that works with people of all ages who have special needs.

The group decided to bring the horses to the Stuarts Draft Retirement Community for the holiday.

Kelsey Lasher is the director of Ride With Pride.

“We really wanted to just bring some joy into the community. We really wanted to work a way that we could bring an event especially to those in residential homes that have been affected with visitations and different things due to COVID,” Lasher said.

They thought the fourth would be a good day to do it.

“The other reason we chose the fourth was cause we could be a little more patriotic and dress the horses up, and give everybody something exciting to look forward to on the fourth of July, when a lot of things have kind of been canceled and not been going on as much,” Lasher said.

Horses Arwen and Shadow were the talk of the residential community and Lasher said the horses get a kick out of it too.

“They love the oohs and aahs that they get. You can really see how they perk up when they hear the community members speaking to them,” Lasher said.

Looking ahead, Ride With Pride would love to return when COVID-19 allows for community members to pet the horses.

