Reminder: fireworks can be stressful for man’s best friend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 4th of July can be a stressful time for your furry friends. Local veterinarians say it is common for fireworks to panic your pets or make them anxious.

You can also play some calming music to possibly drown out the noise of the fireworks.

Ultimately, the best thing you can do is stay home with your pet, but sometimes that isn’t possible.

“If they really have to be home by themselves, just making sure they’re in a really secure area where they’re not going to be able to bolt out any kind of open window, open doors or anything like that,” Eleanor Squires, a veterinarian at Old Dominion Animal Hospital, said. “And again, just making sure that they do have good identification on them in case they are to get loose.”

Pets will show you when they are anxious. They may start panting excessively or become destructive.

