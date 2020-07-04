Advertisement

Zombro remaining ready, hopeful for MLB chance

Tyler Zombro is remaining ready.
Tyler Zombro is remaining ready.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Zombro is remaining ready.

“I am throwing live every third day,” said Zombro. “So I am pretty much full speed as if I was in a season. That’s kind of been the recommendation, is make sure if things do happen, you are ready to go.”

Zombro, a native of Staunton who starred at Robert E. Lee High School (now Staunton High School) before attending George Mason University, is a right-handed pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. He’s currently working out and keeping his arm in shape at R&D Baseball in Northern Virginia, where Zombro is also the lead trainer.

“It’s really heavy with the pro guys currently,” said Zombro. “Of course, we are trying to find creative ways to simulate innings for those guys and not lose a year of development for a lot of guys who are kind of on big league standby.”

Zombro, himself, is one of those players on standby. He was named the Rays Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after posting a 2.29 ERA over 63 innings pitched with stops at AAA and AA. Zombro was especially dominant with Montgomery Biscuits, Tampa Bay’s Double-A affiliate, where he went 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and struck out 53 batters in 57.2 innings pitched. Despite his success last season, Zombro was left off the Rays’ initial 60-man roster for the upcoming 60-game MLB season. The roster was released earlier this week on Twitter.

“They did kind of relay the message to continue to be ready as things can kind of shuffle on that 60-man,” said Zombro. “(I’m) Certainly a little bit disappointed but overall the Rays were pretty thorough in explaining things to me and are obviously optimistic that I will probably be down there at some point so a little bummed but overall I am in better spot than most.”

